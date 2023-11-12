Will Drew Sample score a touchdown when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample's eight targets have resulted in six grabs for 40 yards (8 per game) and one score.

Sample, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1

