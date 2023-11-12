Should you bet on Emil Bemstrom to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

Bemstrom has scored in two of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:41 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:02 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 4-0

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

