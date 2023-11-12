Ja'Marr Chase has a favorable matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Houston Texans in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 238 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Chase has racked up a team-high 697 receiving yards (87.1 per game) and four TDs, reeling in 64 balls out of 93 targets so far this season.

Chase vs. the Texans

Chase vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 238 passing yards per game given up by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans' defense is ranked second in the NFL with seven passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Bengals Player Previews

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-111)

Chase Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Chase has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 37.5% of his games (three of eight).

Chase has received 30.1% of his team's 309 passing attempts this season (93 targets).

He has 697 receiving yards on 93 targets to rank 69th in NFL play with 7.5 yards per target.

In two of eight games this year, Chase has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (26.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Chase has been on the receiving end of 34.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 TAR / 15 REC / 192 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

