In the Week 10 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Ja'Marr Chase find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Chase has 64 receptions (93 targets), leading his squad with 697 yards (87.1 per game) plus four TDs.

Chase has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of eight), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0

