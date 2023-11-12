The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be up against the Houston Texans' defense and Steven Nelson in Week 10 action at Paycor Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Bengals pass catchers' matchup versus the Texans secondary.

Bengals vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 93.1 11.6 9 44 12.21

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase's team-leading 697 yards as a receiver have come on 64 receptions (out of 93 targets) with four touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Cincinnati has 1,728 (216.0 per game), 21st in the NFL.

The Bengals are scoring 19.4 points per game, just 25th in the NFL.

Cincinnati has been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 38.6 times contest, which is fourth in the league.

In the red zone, the Bengals air it out more frequently than most of the league, throwing 41 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (63.1% red-zone pass rate), which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 31 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston is 17th in the NFL with 1,904 passing yards allowed (238.0 per game) and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

This year, the Texans' defense is 13th in the NFL with 20.6 points allowed per game and 10th with 335.0 total yards allowed per contest.

Houston's defense hasn't allowed a player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Six players have caught a touchdown against the Texans this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 93 32 Def. Targets Receptions 64 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 697 31 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 87.1 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 339 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

