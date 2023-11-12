The Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens are set to play in a Week 10 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will James Proche find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will James Proche score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Proche reeled in eight balls last year en route to 62 yards.

Proche did not catch a TD pass in seven games last season.

James Proche Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bengals 2 1 7 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 4 3 24 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 2 22 0 Week 11 Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 2 2 9 0 Week 15 @Browns 2 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 3 0 0 0

