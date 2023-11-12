Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the 10th-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 97 per game.

Mixon, on 126 carries, has run for a team-best 490 total yards (61.3 ypg) while scoring three rushing TDs. Also, Mixon figures in the air attack with 158 receiving yards on 24 catches (19.8 ypg).

Mixon vs. the Texans

Mixon vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games The Texans have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has given up one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Texans this season.

The 97 rushing yards per game allowed by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Texans have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Texans' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 70.5 (-115)

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon has hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (four of eight games).

The Bengals, who are 25th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.5% of the time while running 35.5%.

He has handled 74.1% of his team's 170 rushing attempts this season (126).

Mixon has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has scored three of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

He has 23 carries in the red zone (95.8% of his team's 24 red zone rushes).

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 87 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 25 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

