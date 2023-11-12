When the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Kareem Hunt find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hunt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has taken 60 carries for 196 yards (32.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Hunt has also caught six passes for 58 yards (9.7 per game).

Hunt has rushed for a TD in four games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0

Rep Kareem Hunt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.