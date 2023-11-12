When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Patrik Laine score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

In two of five games this season, Laine has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (one shot).

Laine has no points on the power play.

Laine's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

