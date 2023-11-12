The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Patrik Laine, are in action Sunday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Laine against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Patrik Laine vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Laine Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Laine has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 14:24 on the ice per game.

Laine has twice scored a goal in a game this season in five games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Laine has a point in three games this year through five games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Laine has had an assist in one of five games this season.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Laine goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Laine going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 4 3 Points 1 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

