The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they square off against the New York Rangers (10-2-1) on the road on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

During the last 10 contests for the Blue Jackets, their offense has scored 29 goals while their defense has allowed 33 (they have a 3-5-2 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (13.8% success rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to win Sunday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-300)

Rangers (-300) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets (4-7-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-3-4 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

In the six games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in eight games, earning 10 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in four games and picked up six points with a record of 2-0-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-2-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 3-5-1 to register seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 13th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.71 24th 2nd 2.08 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 29th 27.5 Shots 30.6 17th 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 32.6 25th 2nd 35.71% Power Play % 13.33% 25th 6th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 88.37% 3rd

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

