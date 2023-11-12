The Baltimore Ravens (7-2) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ravens vs. Browns? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Ravens vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The Ravens are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 3.6 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.1 to 6.5).

The Ravens have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 74.0%.

The Ravens have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 6-2 in those games.

Baltimore is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -285 or shorter.

The Browns have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and won that game.

Who will win? The Ravens or Browns? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-6.5)



Baltimore (-6.5) The Ravens have gone 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Browns have put together a record of 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

Cleveland has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Ravens vs. Browns matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) These two teams average 49.2 points per game combined, 11.2 more than the total of 38.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.8 less points per game (31.2) than this game's over/under of 38 points.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Ravens' nine games with a set total.

The Browns have hit the over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Mark Andrews Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 59.6 6

Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 180.4 6 21 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.