Trenton Irwin has a favorable matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Houston Texans in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 238 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Irwin's 13 targets have led to 11 catches for 101 yards (and an average of 20.2 per game).

Irwin vs. the Texans

Irwin vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Texans yield 238 passing yards per game, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Texans have given up seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks second among NFL defenses.

Trenton Irwin Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Irwin Receiving Insights

Irwin has received 4.2% of his team's 309 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 7.8 yards per target.

Having played three games this year, Irwin has not tallied a TD reception.

Irwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

