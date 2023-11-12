In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Sunday, the Indiana Hoosiers and the Stanford Cardinal square off at Maples Pavilion.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 14 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Maryland vs. South Carolina

TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

IUPUI Jaguars vs. No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch IUPUI vs. Ohio State

TV: B1G+

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. NJIT Highlanders

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

NJIT Wellness and Events Center Location: Newark, New Jersey

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NJIT

No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: McLeod Center

McLeod Center Location: Cedar Falls, Iowa

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northern Iowa

No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. NC State Wolfpack

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Reynolds Coliseum

Reynolds Coliseum Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch UConn vs. NC State

TV: ABC

Liberty Lady Flames vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch Liberty vs. Texas

TV: LHN

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU

TV: SEC Network+

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Location: Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State

TV: SEC Network+

DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 17 Louisville Cardinals

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch DePaul vs. Louisville

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 15 Stanford Cardinal

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Indiana vs. Stanford

TV: ESPN