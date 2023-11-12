Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 12?
Can we count on Zachary Werenski scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
- Werenski has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have allowed 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
