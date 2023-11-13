The Sacramento Kings (4-4) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) after winning three straight home games. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Cavaliers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Kings Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-2.5) 224.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-2.5) 224 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (scoring 109.7 points per game to rank 23rd in the league while allowing 111.9 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.

The Kings put up 111.1 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 113.8 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -21 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

These teams rack up a combined 220.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender 225.7 points per game combined, 1.2 more points than the total for this matchup.

Cleveland has covered three times in nine games with a spread this season.

Sacramento is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Cavaliers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1200 - Kings +6600 +3000 -

