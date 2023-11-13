Cavaliers vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 13
The Cleveland Cavaliers' (4-5) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Monday, November 13 game against the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Cavaliers earned a 118-110 victory over the Warriors. Caris LeVert scored 22 points in the Cavaliers' victory, leading the team.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|2.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Isaac Okoro
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|13.0
|6.0
|3.0
|Sam Merrill
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|0.0
|2.0
|1.0
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Ankle), Trey Lyles: Out (Calf)
Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
