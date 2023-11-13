How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (4-4) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) after winning three home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Kings Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Kings Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Cavaliers vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Kings Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Kings Player Props
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).
- In games Cleveland shoots better than 48.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.
- The Cavaliers average 109.7 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 113.8 the Kings give up.
- When Cleveland scores more than 113.8 points, it is 3-2.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Cavaliers score 106 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.6 points per game on the road.
- Cleveland cedes 111.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 112.2 in road games.
- In home games, the Cavaliers are averaging 0.1 fewer threes per game (11.3) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (29.8%) compared to when playing on the road (35.2%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Isaac Okoro
|Out
|Knee
|Sam Merrill
|Questionable
|Illness
