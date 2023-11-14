The injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4) ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) currently features only one player on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 41 goals this season (2.7 per game), 24th in the league.

Columbus allows 3.5 goals per game (52 total), which ranks 28th in the league.

Their -11 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

Pittsburgh ranks 15th in the NHL with 46 goals scored (3.5 per game).

Its goal differential (+12) makes the team sixth-best in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-165) Blue Jackets (+135) 6.5

