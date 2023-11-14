How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Two clubs on streaks will collide when the Pittsburgh Penguins (four straight victories) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (five consecutive losses) on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
Watch the action on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins and the Blue Jackets take the ice.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs Penguins Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets allow 3.5 goals per game (52 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 41 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adam Fantilli
|15
|4
|5
|9
|4
|8
|40.2%
|Ivan Provorov
|15
|0
|9
|9
|9
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|15
|7
|2
|9
|5
|8
|56.8%
|Kirill Marchenko
|13
|3
|5
|8
|3
|6
|30%
|Zachary Werenski
|13
|1
|7
|8
|3
|5
|-
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 34 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Penguins' 46 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Evgeni Malkin
|13
|8
|8
|16
|13
|15
|55.5%
|Jake Guentzel
|13
|5
|11
|16
|7
|8
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|13
|7
|8
|15
|11
|7
|62.1%
|Erik Karlsson
|13
|4
|9
|13
|11
|5
|-
|Reilly Smith
|13
|6
|6
|12
|4
|5
|100%
