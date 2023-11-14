The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Adam Fantilli is a top offensive contributor for his club with nine points (0.6 per game), as he has recorded four goals and five assists in 15 games (playing 15:23 per game).

Ivan Provorov's nine points this season, including zero goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Jenner has scored seven goals and contributed two assists for Columbus, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league), with 189 total saves, while conceding 20 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-4-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Penguins Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin has 16 points in 13 games (eight goals, eight assists).

Jake Guentzel has five goals and 11 assists, equaling 16 points (1.2 per game).

Crosby has scored seven goals and added eight assists in 13 games for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has given up six goals (3.01 goals against average) and recorded 63 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.73 25th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.47 24th 1st 34.8 Shots 30.4 17th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 27th 19th 18.42% Power Play % 13.04% 27th 11th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 89.13% 3rd

