The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4), who have dropped five in a row, on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 13 times, and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

This season Columbus has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 14 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 46 (16th) Goals 41 (24th) 34 (5th) Goals Allowed 52 (26th) 7 (22nd) Power Play Goals 6 (26th) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (2nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets went 2-5-3 over its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record against the spread in that span.

Columbus has hit the over in seven of its past 10 games.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

During the past 10 matchups, Blue Jackets' games have had an average of 7.6 goals, 0.5 more than their season-long average.

The Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense (41 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 3.5 goals per game, 52 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

