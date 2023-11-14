Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Penguins on November 14, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Evgeni Malkin, Adam Fantilli and others in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Fantilli has totaled four goals and five assists in 15 games for Columbus, good for nine points.
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Boone Jenner is a top contributor on offense for Columbus with seven goals and two assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Malkin, who has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 18:05 per game.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
