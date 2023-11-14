Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Evgeni Malkin, Adam Fantilli and others in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Fantilli has totaled four goals and five assists in 15 games for Columbus, good for nine points.

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 12 1 0 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 at Panthers Nov. 6 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 1

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Boone Jenner is a top contributor on offense for Columbus with seven goals and two assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 9 1 0 1 2 at Panthers Nov. 6 1 0 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Malkin, who has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 18:05 per game.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 11 1 1 2 2 at Kings Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 1 1 2 5

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Kings Nov. 9 1 0 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1

