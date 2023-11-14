The Columbus Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner included, will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Jenner in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Boone Jenner vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Jenner has averaged 19:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In five of 15 games this season, Jenner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Jenner has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Jenner has had an assist twice this season in 15 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Jenner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

Jenner has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 15 Games 4 9 Points 1 7 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

