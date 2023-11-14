Can we count on Bryan Rust lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

Rust has scored in six of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Rust has no points on the power play.

He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:18 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:58 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:57 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:32 Away L 4-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:32 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

