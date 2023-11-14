Bryan Rust will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Rust against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Bryan Rust vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Rust has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Rust has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 13 games this season, Rust has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Rust has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Rust's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Rust having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rust Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 4 12 Points 2 7 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

