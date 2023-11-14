For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Chad Ruhwedel a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruhwedel stats and insights

  • Ruhwedel is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Ruhwedel has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:58 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 4-0
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 4-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:59 Away L 6-3
10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 5-2
10/13/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:16 Away W 4-0

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

