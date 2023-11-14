Will Drew O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Drew O'Connor a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Connor stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, O'Connor scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- O'Connor has zero points on the power play.
- O'Connor averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
O'Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:31
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:13
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 6-3
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
