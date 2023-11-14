Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
Will Erik Karlsson light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Karlsson's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|22:50
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|25:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:43
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|18:11
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|30:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:26
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|27:56
|Away
|L 6-3
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
