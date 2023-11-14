Will Erik Karlsson light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Karlsson stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Karlsson's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:50 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 2 0 2 25:20 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:43 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:11 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 30:56 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:10 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:26 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:52 Away L 4-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 27:56 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

