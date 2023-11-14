The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Erik Karlsson, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Erik Karlsson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 24:26 on the ice per game.

In three of 13 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 13 games this season, Karlsson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Karlsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 2 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

