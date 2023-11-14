Will Evgeni Malkin Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
In the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Evgeni Malkin to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Malkin stats and insights
- Malkin has scored in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Malkin has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- Malkin's shooting percentage is 20.5%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Malkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|21:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:20
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.