In the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Evgeni Malkin to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

Malkin has scored in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Malkin has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

Malkin's shooting percentage is 20.5%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:19 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 21:21 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:20 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:57 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:20 Away L 4-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:27 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

