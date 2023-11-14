Will Jake Bean Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jake Bean going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bean stats and insights
- Bean has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Bean has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Bean recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
