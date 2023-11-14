Johnny Gaudreau will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Gaudreau's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 19:25 on the ice per game.

In one of 15 games this year, Gaudreau has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Gaudreau has registered a point in a game five times this season out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Gaudreau has an assist in four of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Gaudreau's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 15 Games 4 6 Points 3 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

