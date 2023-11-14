When the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kris Letang score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Letang stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Letang scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Letang has no points on the power play.

Letang's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:06 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:56 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 26:28 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:02 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:51 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:08 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 26:26 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:52 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:43 Away L 4-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:35 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.