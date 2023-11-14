Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're thinking about a bet on Letang against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kris Letang vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Letang has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has registered a point in a game six times this season out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Letang has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Letang's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Letang has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Letang Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 4 7 Points 2 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.