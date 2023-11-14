Will Lars Eller Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
In the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Lars Eller to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Eller stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Eller has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Eller has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 52 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Eller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:49
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 6-3
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
