Should you wager on Matt Nieto to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Matt Nieto score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Nieto stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Nieto scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Nieto has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Nieto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:54 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:37 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:09 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:03 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:47 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 4-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

