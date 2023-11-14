Will Patrik Laine Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 14?
Should you bet on Patrik Laine to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Laine stats and insights
- Laine has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Laine has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
