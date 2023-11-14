Should you bet on Patrik Laine to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

Laine has scored in two of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Laine has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

