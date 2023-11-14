Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 14
Entering a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4), the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 at Nationwide Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 46 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their +12 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 41 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- Columbus' total of 52 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 28th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -11, they are 26th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+135)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.