Two clubs on runs will clash when the Pittsburgh Penguins (four straight victories) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (five straight losses) on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

You can watch along on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT to see the Penguins meet the Blue Jackets.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 34 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Penguins' 46 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Evgeni Malkin 13 8 8 16 13 15 55.5% Jake Guentzel 13 5 11 16 7 8 0% Sidney Crosby 13 7 8 15 11 7 62.1% Erik Karlsson 13 4 9 13 11 5 - Reilly Smith 13 6 6 12 4 5 100%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 52 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 41 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players