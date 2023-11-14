Tuesday will feature an expected one-sided NHL contest between the road favorite Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6, -165 on the moneyline to win) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4, +140 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 14 games this season.

The Penguins have gone 4-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have been the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent in four, or 30.8%, of those games.

Pittsburgh is 3-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Columbus is 2-4 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.6 3.5 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.5 2.6 5 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 7-3 7-3-0 6.5 2.9 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.9 3.5 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

