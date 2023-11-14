The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4), who have dropped five straight, on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

During the last 10 contests for the Blue Jackets (2-5-3), their offense has totaled 29 goals while their defense has allowed 35 goals. They have recorded 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (14.3%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey contest.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-165)

Penguins (-165) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 4-7-4.

Columbus has earned five points (1-2-3) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in nine games, earning 11 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-0-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-2-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 10 times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.73 26th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.47 23rd 1st 34.8 Shots 30.4 17th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 27th 19th 18.42% Power Play % 13.04% 27th 11th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 89.13% 3rd

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

