Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 14
The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6, on a four-game winning streak) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4, losers of five straight). The game on Tuesday, November 14 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.
The Blue Jackets have gone 2-5-3 over the last 10 games, totaling 29 total goals (four power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have conceded 35 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-185)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Penguins Additional Info
|Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Penguins vs Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have a 4-7-4 record this season and are 1-4-5 in games that have required overtime.
- In the six games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.
- This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals nine times, earning 11 points from those matchups (4-2-3).
- Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-2-2 (four points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 3-5-2 to register eight points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|7th
|3.54
|Goals Scored
|2.73
|26th
|6th
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.47
|23rd
|1st
|34.8
|Shots
|30.4
|17th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|27th
|19th
|18.42%
|Power Play %
|13.04%
|27th
|11th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.13%
|3rd
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
