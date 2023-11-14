The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6, on a four-game winning streak) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4, losers of five straight). The game on Tuesday, November 14 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blue Jackets have gone 2-5-3 over the last 10 games, totaling 29 total goals (four power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have conceded 35 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-185)

Penguins (-185) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 4-7-4 record this season and are 1-4-5 in games that have required overtime.

In the six games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals nine times, earning 11 points from those matchups (4-2-3).

Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in four games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-2-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 3-5-2 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.73 26th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.47 23rd 1st 34.8 Shots 30.4 17th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 27th 19th 18.42% Power Play % 13.04% 27th 11th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 89.13% 3rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.