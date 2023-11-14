Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Radim Zohorna score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Zohorna stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- Zohorna has no points on the power play.
- Zohorna averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
