When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Radim Zohorna score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Zohorna has no points on the power play.
  • Zohorna averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

