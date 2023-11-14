Should you bet on Reilly Smith to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has scored in four of 13 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:55 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:13 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 14:53 Away W 10-2
10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:41 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 15:27 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 4-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

