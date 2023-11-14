Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Rakell in that upcoming Penguins-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rickard Rakell vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell has averaged 15:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Rakell has yet to score a goal through 13 games this year.

Rakell has registered a point in a game twice this year in 13 games played, including multiple points once.

In two of 13 games this year, Rakell has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Rakell has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rakell Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 13 Games 4 3 Points 4 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.