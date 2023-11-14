The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

West Virginia had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks ranked 117th.

Last year, the Mountaineers put up 5.7 more points per game (76) than the Gamecocks gave up (70.3).

West Virginia had an 18-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

West Virginia posted 79.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.

The Mountaineers surrendered 69.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.6).

When playing at home, West Virginia made 0.9 more treys per game (7.8) than in away games (6.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule