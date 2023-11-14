The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • West Virginia had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks ranked 117th.
  • Last year, the Mountaineers put up 5.7 more points per game (76) than the Gamecocks gave up (70.3).
  • West Virginia had an 18-7 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

  • West Virginia posted 79.4 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.
  • The Mountaineers surrendered 69.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.6).
  • When playing at home, West Virginia made 0.9 more treys per game (7.8) than in away games (6.9). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Missouri State W 67-59 WVU Coliseum
11/10/2023 Monmouth L 73-65 WVU Coliseum
11/14/2023 Jacksonville State - WVU Coliseum
11/20/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Bellarmine - WVU Coliseum

