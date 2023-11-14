West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at WVU Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
West Virginia Betting Records & Stats
- West Virginia put together a 17-15-0 ATS record last year.
- West Virginia's .531 ATS win percentage (17-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Jacksonville State's .500 mark (13-13-0 ATS Record).
West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|West Virginia
|76
|145.9
|70.9
|141.2
|142.8
|Jacksonville State
|69.9
|145.9
|70.3
|141.2
|137.7
Additional West Virginia Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mountaineers recorded 76 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks allowed.
- When West Virginia totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 16-7 against the spread and 18-7 overall.
West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|West Virginia
|17-15-0
|19-13-0
|Jacksonville State
|13-13-0
|13-13-0
West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|West Virginia
|Jacksonville State
|13-4
|Home Record
|9-5
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-12
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.6
|10-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
