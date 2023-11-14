The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Zachary Werenski find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

  • Werenski has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
  • Werenski has zero points on the power play.
  • Werenski averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Werenski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 24:23 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:50 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:03 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:23 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:34 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:24 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 26:19 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 26:26 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

