The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Zachary Werenski, take the ice Tuesday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Werenski against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Zachary Werenski vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Werenski has averaged 23:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Werenski has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has a point in seven of 13 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 13 games this year, Werenski has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Werenski goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Werenski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 13 Games 1 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

